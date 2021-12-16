Student, 13, Charged in Attempted Sexual Battery at Alexandria School: Police

A 13-year-old boy has been charged weeks after an attempted sexual battery at an Alexandria, Virginia, middle school, Fairfax County Police said.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 6 at Carl Sandburg Middle School, Fairfax County police said.

According to police, the boy asked another student to get him milk from the cafeteria. When they did not do so, the boy told the victim to "get on their knees," police said.

The victim refused and was then "forced down," authorities said.

The 13-year-old boy began to pull his pants down, but a school official intervened and stopped him, police said.

After the incident, that school official notified a school resource officer.

The SRO worked with Fairfax County detectives on the investigation, which involved several interviews, the examination of digital data and a search warrant, police said.

The boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with abduction and attempted sexual battery, police said.

Any student or juvenile who is a victim of a crime can call Fairfax Police non-emergency number at 703-691-2131 or 911 to report crimes, authorities said.

