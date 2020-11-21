Stolen Audi Crashes After Beltway Police Chase; Driver Injured: VSP

The driver of a stolen car suffered life-threatening injuries Friday after speeding 90 mph on an exit ramp then crashing during a police chase, Virginia State Police say.

The driver, a 29-year-old Connecticut man, is expected to be charged, police say.

Virginia State Police say a trooper tried to pull over a stolen Audi Q5 SUV about 10:05 p.m. on I-495 near Little River Turnpike.

The trooper turned on their lights and sirens, but the SUV refused to stop, police said.

The Audi continued south on the Beltway then rammed a state police vehicle, police said

The driver sped at about 90 mph onto Exit 169/Springfield, lost control and ran off the road. The Audi rammed into a concrete column and overturned on I-95, police said.

Chopper4 footage from the scene shows the car destroyed, appearing to be split in two.

The driver was rushed to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, police say.

The driver’s name has not been released.

