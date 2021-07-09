Virginia

Stafford Deputy Hits, Kills Pedestrian: Sheriff's Office

The victim was crossing Garrisonville Road at Center Street, authorities say

By Sophia Barnes

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

A Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the road, the sheriff’s office says.

The deputy was driving east on Garrisonville Road about 12:10 a.m. Friday and hit a person crossing at Center Street, the Stafford County Sheriff’s said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The person struck died at the scene. They were 44 years old, authorities say.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

Virginia 14 hours ago

Man Who Confessed to Killing DC Official Faces New Charges in Escape

virginia governor 17 hours ago

Secretly Recorded Video Ignites Abortion Debate in Virginia Governor's Race

The deputy was treated for minor injuries, authorities say.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has not said whether or not the deputy was responding to a call or whether or not the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk. There are crosswalks at that intersection.

The crash is under investigation and the sheriff’s office says it will release more information.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

VirginiaSTAFFORD COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us