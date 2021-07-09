Stafford Deputy Hits, Kills Pedestrian: Sheriff's Office

A Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the road, the sheriff’s office says.

The deputy was driving east on Garrisonville Road about 12:10 a.m. Friday and hit a person crossing at Center Street, the Stafford County Sheriff’s said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The person struck died at the scene. They were 44 years old, authorities say.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries, authorities say.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has not said whether or not the deputy was responding to a call or whether or not the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk. There are crosswalks at that intersection.

The crash is under investigation and the sheriff’s office says it will release more information.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story