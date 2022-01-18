Spotsylvania Schools Expected to Lift Mask Mandate

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are expected to become the first in the D.C. area to eliminate their mask mandate for students and teachers.

New Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order on his first day in office saying parents must be able to decide whether or not their children wear masks in schools.

The Spotsylvania County Public School Board’s newly elected conservative majority is expected to opt to remove the current mask mandate. The governor’s order takes effect Monday, but nothing seems to prevent a school district from choosing to lift its mandate sooner.

A state law requires school districts to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19, which include universal masking in schools. Democrats believe the law takes precedent over the governor’s order; Republicans don’t see it that way.

In Spotsylvania County, the board has shown its willingness to take matters into its own hands. At its last meeting, newly appointed board chair Kirk Twigg abruptly fired well-regarded Superintendent Dr. Scott Baker, who had already signed an agreement to leave at the end of 2022. Twigg was fired in a closed-door session. No reason has been provided for his termination.

Elsewhere in Northern Virginia on Tuesday night, Loudoun County parents were expected to rally in support of school mask requirements. The Board of Supervisors was set to consider a resolution in support of mask wearing.

The CDC recommends universal masking inside schools, saying that while N95 masks are proving most effective, any face covering helps limit the spread of COVID.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meeting was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and can be watched live online.

The Spotsylvania County Public School Board’s meeting was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and also can watched live online.

