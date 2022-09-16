Spotsylvania School Board Votes to Offer Superintendent Job to Controversial Candidate

The Spotsylvania County School Board voted to offer a contract to a man with no background in education to be the district’s next superintendent, but the vote didn’t happen without a fight from board members against the hiring.

After an hours-long closed session, the school board voted 4-3 to offer a lucrative multiyear contract to Mark Taylor to lead the school system despite objections from many parents teachers and students.

Board members said the $245,000 offer would guarantee three years and eight months with full retirement benefits.

“This is a very rich offer, and I didn’t think we had the money,” board member Nicole Cole said.

The vote came just one day after Taylor was certified to be a superintendent by the Virginia Board of Education, which was necessary because Taylor has no education experience.

“As a Republican, they are not my party,” parent Faith Jarvis said. “This is shameful; this is wasteful spending.”

Critics say Taylor has made offensive social media posts. Taylor has said publicly he hasn’t seen the posts.

Critics also say board Chair Kirk Twigg, leading a conservative majority, handpicked his friend Taylor to head the system.

“His unqualified buddy,” parent Rich Lieberman said. “That’s just, it’s bleeping nuts.”

News4 tried to reach Taylor for comment but was not successful.