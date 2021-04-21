Crime and Courts

Spotsylvania Deputy Shoots Man While Investigating Domestic Disturbance: Authorities

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment

By Sophia Barnes

A Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy shot a man early Wednesday while investigating a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

The deputy went to the 12200 block of Catharpin Road about 3:15 a.m., the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said. The area is mostly rural and residential.

The deputy fired his service weapon at the man, described as a suspect, authorities said.  

The man is being treated at a hospital, authorities said.

The sheriff requested that the Virginia State Police investigate the shooting.

