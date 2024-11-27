‘So passionate': Virginia pilot killed on dog rescue mission

A Virginia pilot tragically killed in a plane crash in New York over the weekend died doing what he was passionate about, his daughter told News4: rescuing animals.

Seuk Kim, 49, of Springfield, dedicated his life to rescuing pets in need and providing aid to communities hit by natural disasters.

He was flying three rescued dogs to a no kill shelter in upstate New York when his plane crashed in a wooded area outside Albany Sunday night. Bad weather and turbulence had caused him to change altitude.

“He passed away doing something of this magnitude that he was so passionate about," said his 16-year-old daughter Leah.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Two of the dogs on board survived. One has two broken legs but is going to be OK.

“We've had tremendous amounts of support coming in the recent days, but almost all of it has been regarding how he died, and I want people to know how he lived,” Leah said. “He put a spectacular emphasis on hard work, determination. He was funnier than anyone I've ever met before. And all of these qualities intersected in him in a way unlike anybody else I've ever met. I will never meet someone who knew me as well as my father."

Kim flew missions out of Manassas Regional Airport up and down the East Coast. Recently, after Hurricane Helene, he loaded up his plane full of aid and flew it to North Carolina.

As far as the animals he was able to save, Kim's impact and legacy is massive.

"He alone transported hundreds of animals — dogs, cats, the occasional bunny,” said Karissa Gregory of Rocco’s Heartland Rescue. “I think there may have even been a racoon on one mission. But all of those animals moved on to brighter futures."

Leah says the family takes some comfort knowing her father died doing what he loved.

"This was a freak accident,” she said. “It was never supposed to happen this way, and while I'm glad of all the ways he could have gone out it was under these circumstances, it still would have been much better to have him home this Thanksgiving."

She said the family is exploring starting a nonprofit to continue her father's legacy.

Kim leaves behind a wife and three children.

The NTSB is investigating the exact cause of the crash Sunday night.