Shooting Reported in Woodbridge

breaking news
NBC Washington

Officers are at the scene of a shooting in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Woodbridge, Virginia, Prince William County police said Friday afternoon.

Information on a suspect was not immediately available, and the extent of injuries is unknown.

Residents should expect a police presence in the area, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

