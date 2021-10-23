Annandale

Shooting Forces Annandale Football Game to End Early: Police

A man was critically injured in the shooting that ended an Annandale High School football game with 5 minutes left on the clock and 13-12 on the scoreboard.

NBC 5 News

A man was shot in Annandale, Virginia, Friday evening and the investigation forced a nearby high school football game to end early, Fairfax County police said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 7700 block of Suraci Court about 9:30 p.m., a cul-de-sac a few blocks away from Annandale High School, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A man was found critically injured and taken to a hospital. He has stabilized and is expected to survive, police said.

Annandale High School was notified of an active shooter during a varsity football game against Falls Church, Principal Shawn DeRose said in an email to the community.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

decision 2021 2 hours ago

Dems Hope Power of Presidency Can Help McAuliffe in Virginia Gov's Race

decision 2021 18 hours ago

Hundreds of GOP Poll Watchers Deployed in Virginia

After recent fights at high school football games in Montgomery County, officials announced that they are considering increasing safety measures. News4's Darcy Spencer breaks down the changes, which may include increasing the presence of police officers.

Officials paused the game in the fourth quarter when the clock had just over 5 minutes left, DeRose said. The score was 13-12.

Attendees were to get in their cars or go into the school gym until they could find a ride, DeRose said.

Students were released from the gym about 10 p.m. when Fairfax County Police Department said it was all clear.

The last 5 minutes and 21 seconds of the game were set to be played at noon Saturday, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Annandale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us