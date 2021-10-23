Shooting Forces Annandale Football Game to End Early: Police

A man was shot in Annandale, Virginia, Friday evening and the investigation forced a nearby high school football game to end early, Fairfax County police said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 7700 block of Suraci Court about 9:30 p.m., a cul-de-sac a few blocks away from Annandale High School, police said.

A man was found critically injured and taken to a hospital. He has stabilized and is expected to survive, police said.

Annandale High School was notified of an active shooter during a varsity football game against Falls Church, Principal Shawn DeRose said in an email to the community.

Officials paused the game in the fourth quarter when the clock had just over 5 minutes left, DeRose said. The score was 13-12.

Attendees were to get in their cars or go into the school gym until they could find a ride, DeRose said.

Students were released from the gym about 10 p.m. when Fairfax County Police Department said it was all clear.

The last 5 minutes and 21 seconds of the game were set to be played at noon Saturday, officials said.