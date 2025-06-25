Sex offender allegedly assaults 85-year-old resident at senior living facility

A man with a history of sex offenses allegedly sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman at a senior living facility in Northern Virginia, police said.

Early Friday at the Fairmont by Barclay House in Manassas, nurses heard the victim calling for help and found she was being raped in her room, according to the criminal complaint.

"He had gone in through an unsecured rear door and then, unfortunately, sexually assaulted one of the residents that was there," said Rene Carr of Prince William County police.

Staff restrained the alleged attacker, 32-year-old Benjamin Dinarte, until officers arrived and arrested him, charging him with four felonies, Prince William County police said.

“This is not something that we see happen,” Carr said. “This is definitely not something that has happened a ton in the past and not something that we've gone out there for, especially there."

Suspect’s history of sexual violence

Dinarte, on the other hand, has a history of alleged sexual violence, according to court documents. He has multiple felony sexual battery convictions and is a registered sex offender, according to the Virginia State Police database.

In 2018, Dinarte was convicted for sexual battery after he bit the rear end of an employee at a store.

In 2017, a woman was watching Dinarte's kids so he could go be with his wife — who was in labor at a hospital — when he sexually assaulted her, according to a criminal complaint.

Dinarte is in jail without bond awaiting his next court hearing in July.

News4 reached out to the assisted living facility to ask for comment and has not heard back.

