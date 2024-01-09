Several Virginia schools to open two hours late on Wednesday following storm

Several school districts in Virginia will open two hours late on Wednesday due to a storm that rolled through the area on Tuesday, leaving behind flooded roads, power outages and debris.

They are:

Fauquier County Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Schools

King George County Schools

Orange County Public Schools

Page County Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Heavy rain drenched already saturated soil on Tuesday evening, and the wind toppled some trees and power lines. Though rain will taper off just before sunrise on Wednesday, the gusty winds will remain.

High wind warnings and flood warnings are in effect in some areas until early Wednesday. Go here for all weather alerts.

Remember to never, ever drive on a flooded road. Turn around, don't drown!

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with highs near 50° and west winds gusting near 40 mph. This will put wind chills in the 30s and low 40s throughout the day.