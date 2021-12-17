‘Serial Killer' Investigated in Virginia After Remains Found in Fairfax County

Fairfax County police say they have “evidence of an alleged serial killer” after four bodies have been found in Virginia since August.

Human remains were found in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County on Wednesday, police said Friday. The remains were found “tucked away in an isolated wooded area,” in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue. The location is about a mile south of the Capital Beltway.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Fairfax County’s police chief and the police chief of Harrisonburg, Virginia, will give a news conference at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Fairfax County’s police department said. News4 will stream the news conference here.

Police didn't immediately say whether the suspect is in custody.

However, Harrisonburg police arrested a D.C. man earlier this month and charged him in the murders of two women in the Shenandoah Valley. The suspect also was a person of interest in the disappearance of a D.C. woman. That person is being held without bail in Harrisonburg.

Information was not immediately released on whether those cases are related to the announcement Friday.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.