Three-wheeler catches fire inside Dulles International Airport

A segway inside Washington Dulles International Airport caught fire on Saturday, filling the terminal with smoke.

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, a battery-powered three-wheeler “used by MWAA Police to patrol the terminal” caught fire near door 1 of the departures area of the airport shortly before 8 p.m.

Happening in Dulles Airport right now, but the security officers 👮‍♀️ was able to quench the fire. pic.twitter.com/voVrjWuNb8 — Ranking Z (@zubiranks) August 19, 2023

Video of the scene shows a plume of smoke billowing into the air as the vehicle burns indoors.

“Several fire extinguishers were used to put the fire out,” MWAA said. “MWAA Fire with assistance from [the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department] opened doors and used fans to remove (ventilate) the smoke.”

MWAA first said no injuries were reported, but later said two Airports Authority police officers were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and are expected to be OK.

The area where the fire occurred was cordoned off until it was ventilated and passengers were allowed back in, MWAA said.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.