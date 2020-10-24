Security Guard Shoots Man After Altercation at Alexandria Restaurant

A security guard at an Alexandria restaurant early Saturday shot and wounded a man, police say.

The shooting occurred at Lillian’s Restaurant on the 3900 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria police say.

Following some sort of altercation, the security guard shot the man. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The security guard was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear if he will face charges, police say.

Police were called to the restaurant around 1 a.m., which is when it’s scheduled to close.

The owner was not immediately available for comment.