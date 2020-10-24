Crime and Courts

Security Guard Shoots Man After Altercation at Alexandria Restaurant

The man was seriously injured, police say

By NBC Washington Staff

Police tape
Getty Images

A security guard at an Alexandria restaurant early Saturday shot and wounded a man, police say.

The shooting occurred at Lillian’s Restaurant on the 3900 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria police say.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

2 Moderate Democrats Vie for Reelection in Virginia Suburbs

Crime and Courts Oct 23

Woman Who Pretended to Be Psychologist Gets 11-Year Prison Term

Following some sort of altercation, the security guard shot the man. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The security guard was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear if he will face charges, police say.

Police were called to the restaurant around 1 a.m., which is when it’s scheduled to close.

The owner was not immediately available for comment.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsAlexandria Virginia
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us