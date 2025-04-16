Second suspect arrested in Loudoun County teen's killing

Another suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The suspect, who is a minor, was arrested in Ashburn on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office didn't release the suspect's name or age.

The teenage victim was found dead in an SUV in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter grocery store in Ashburn on Saturday. Authorities haven't released his name because he's a juvenile. News4 learned he was a student at Riverside High School.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Fadlalla Mohamed on Sunday and charged him with first-degree murder and a firearms charge.

In court documents, investigators said a 17-year-old drove the 16-year-old victim to an apartment complex for a pre-arranged drug deal.

When Mohamed showed up, he got out of his vehicle, pulled out a weapon and shot the victim in the neck without warning, investigators said.

The 16-year-old, a passenger in an SUV, was driven the short distance from the Broadlands apartment to the grocery store parking lot where he died.

The sheriff’s office said the 17-year-old driver was not considered a suspect.

A resident in the apartment complex said a tire mark was left on the curb as the SUV carrying the victim fled from the scene.

Investigators used video from residents, dash cams and vehicle databases to identify the vehicle driven by the suspect. Then, they tracked Mohamed down and arrested him.

In a statement, Sheriff Mike Chapman wrote, “I am proud of the many deputies, detectives, analysts and others who worked around-the-clock to identify the suspect, then locate and arrest him. The arrest of a suspect in less than 24 hours is a tribute to their diligence and skills …”

A resident who lives in the apartment complex where the shooting took place told News4’s Jessica Albert Sunday they are surprised to learn of a violent crime in what’s viewed as a very safe community — and saddened to learn of the teen’s death.

“For a parent to lose their child for a family member, to lose another, especially amongst this time, is a harrowing, terrible experience,” the neighbor, Lorenzo Gomez, said.

News4 stopped by the home where Mohamed lives with relatives, but they declined comment.

News4 also learned the accused shooter was already facing charges in another case. Mohamed was arrested in February, accused of having sex with a minor. In court, he described himself as a student at Northern Virginia Community College.

He’s being held without bond on the murder charge.