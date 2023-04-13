Second Arlington Woman Reports Being Sexually Assaulted During Break-In

A man who sexually assaulted a woman at a high-rise apartment in the Ballston neighborhood last week may have struck again, Arlington, Virginia, police believe.

The latest incident happened early Wednesday morning at a high-rise in the Clarendon-Court House area.

Wednesday’s victim said she woke up about 4:45 a.m. to find a man in her bedroom. He began touching her inappropriately, police said.

She screamed, and he ran.

On April 2, at a high-rise apartment building about a mile-and-a-half away, a woman said she woke up about 4:15 a.m. to find a man in her bedroom. She told police he sexually assaulted her before running away.

Police have not said how the women’s apartments were accessed. Both buildings have security entrances controlled by a key fob.

“As part of our investigation we’re working to determine exactly how he entered the building,” said Ashley Savage of Arlington County police.

The victims were unable to provide much of a description of a suspect because it was dark.