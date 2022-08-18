School Counselor Convicted of Soliciting Prostitution With a Minor

Parents in Fairfax County received letters telling them a school counselor who until recently was working at a middle school was convicted of a sex crime.

Fairfax County Public Schools insists the employee was fired as soon as it found out about the conviction.

Darren Thornton worked as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School.

FCPS Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid sent a letter to every parent in the district Thursday. It did not name Thornton, but it said the counselor has been terminated and FCPS is petitioning the state to revoke his license.

The school recently learned Thornton was convicted of solicitation of prostitution from a minor outside of the county. It's unclear how long ago he was convicted.

FCPS launched an independent, internal investigation.

The superintendent's letter also said any student who has any concerns or information they'd like to share should contact the FCPS safety office.