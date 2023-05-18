Rideshare Driver Killed, Passenger Injured After Hitting Deer Near Dulles Airport

A rideshare driver is dead, and the passenger is injured after hitting a deer Wednesday near Washington Dulles International Airport in Tysons, Virginia, police say.

The victim hit the deer while driving west on Dulles Airport Access Highway, a mile away from Interstate 495 at about 8:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said.

The driver died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Horrendous incident on the Dulles Access Road tonight. Rideshare driver headed to airport killed when he struck a deer in Tysons. Passenger also injured. Both access lanes closed, tolled lanes open @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/fHWSMj5NRY — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) May 18, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police said the driver's car was a Toyota minivan. It had a large hole in the top of its windshield from the crash.

The rideshare company the driver worked for was not immediately available.

Part of Dulles Airport Access Highway was closed for hours following the crash. Traffic was diverted to Dulles Toll Road until the highway reopened around midnight.