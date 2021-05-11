Ride Share Vehicle Carjacked in Arlington With Passenger Inside

A rideshare vehicle was carjacked with a passenger inside on Tuesday in Arlington, police said. Arlington police and Virginia State Police trailed the carjacker for about three miles, all with the passenger still in the vehicle.

The rideshare driver picked up the passenger early Tuesday, and both the passenger and a man entered the vehicle, Arlington police say.

The driver realized the man was not with the passenger and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

The man then pulled a knife and demanded the vehicle. The driver got out and the man drove off with the passenger still inside.

Arlington police were dispatched at about 7 a.m. to the 900 block of N. Stafford Street.

They found the vehicle at Washington Boulevard and N. Pershing Drive, and followed it with the help of Virginia State Police.

Officers blocked in the vehicle at S. Glebe Road and Meade Street, about three miles away, and took 27-year-old Delonte Hall, of Alexandria, into custody.

Hall was charged with carjacking and abduction.

The passenger wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call 703-228-4180.