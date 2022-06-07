Raytheon to Open Global Headquarters in Arlington

Raytheon Technologies will establish its global headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the major defense and aerospace company announced Tuesday.

The office will be in the Rosslyn area, alongside the Raytheon Intelligence and Space business, the company said.

“The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry,” Raytheon said in a statement.

They also cited the area’s convenience as a travel hub.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the move.

“[…] this decision to headquarter in Arlington demonstrates that the Commonwealth is the best destination for the aerospace and defense community,” he said in a statement.

Raytheon has 600 facilities across 44 U.S. states and territories, including operations in Virginia, the company said.

The aerospace giant Boeing announced last month that they would move its global headquarters to Arlington and create a research and technology hub in the D.C. area.

Northern Virginia Bureau Chief reports on Boeing's decision to move its global headquarters from Chicago to Arlington.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.