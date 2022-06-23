Rapper Arrested in Tysons Corner Shooting: Police

A D.C. rapper wanted in connection to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center mall turned himself in Wednesday, Fairfax County police said.

Noah Settles, also known as "No Savage," surrendered to police following the shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Police believe Settles opened fire after a fight between two rival gangs. No one was hit. The shooting set off a panic at the mall, and several people were hurt while trying to run.

He was wanted on charges including attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said earlier this week.

