Questions remain in missing Morehouse student case after a body found near crash site

Police did not begin to search through the area where Kyle Coleman was last seen until Monday, Fairfax County police told News4.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that is because they did not get key information from Prince William County about this case being an endangered case until Monday morning.

From there, it said it dispatched several resources, including a drone, a helicopter and search and rescue teams. This all comes after Kyle Coleman's family said they last heard from him last Friday.

Kyle Coleman's loved ones and friends said they have more questions than answers about what led to the 19-year-old's disappearance.

“What was a little strange was that he abandoned the vehicle,” said his mother, Cimmerian Coleman.

“We became immediately concerned when he didn't return home,” said his father, Keith Coleman. “Kyle isn't really the kind of kid that would stay out and stay out all night.”

It was last Friday that his parents said they last heard from the Morehouse College student. They said their son was on the way home in Gainesville, Virginia, after being out with some friends around the area in Fairfax County. His parents said when they woke up and he was still not home, they said they did not hear from police about the crash or know that the car he was driving crashed on the side of the road. They tracked his car to a tow yard on Saturday and discovered his phone still inside.

That's when we found the tow sheet from the wrecking company, which started to give us a few clues about what happened, where the accident took place, what time of night it was, that he was not there in the vehicle,” his father said. “I'm like, ‘This is not Kyle's type behavior. We really need to check this out.’”

Concerns then escalated. On Monday, canine dogs searched through the area near Galleria Drive and Tysons Boulevard. Tire marks could also be seen just off the road. By Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County dive teams were searching through a pond just a couple feet away from the crash site. Fairfax County police recovered a body from the water.

All of this came hours before friends held a prayer vigil. Those prayers for him, for his safe return, turned to memories of what he meant to the community.

“He was a smart, intelligent, good looking, funny, young man who did amazing things,” said one vigil attendee.