Questions about funding and transportation plans for Alexandria arena linger

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pitched legislators on his two-year state budget proposal, breaking down income tax cuts in detail, but he and his secretary of finance didn’t offer specifics on the $2 billion plan to move the Washington Capitals and Wizards to Alexandria.

Youngkin urged lawmakers to support the project to build a sports and entertainment district and promised to address the community's transportation concerns.

"I know a world-class transportation plan for the area is critical to all of us," he said.

After he spoke, Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings broke down the specifics, and state Sen. Adam Ebbin pressed him on the arena project.

"I was wondering when we can expect to see a draft of that plan and who will pay for it and what amount is allocated in the budget for it?" Ebbin asked.

Cummings didn't have an answer but said the possible solution is much larger than just the proposed Potomac Yard location.

“We need to step back and rethink the whole picture from Arlington all the way through to Potomac Yard," Cummings said.

Across the Richmond Highway from Potomac Yard, Lynhaven Citizens Association President Stephen Walz said, “We reached out to the city manager, and he is going to appoint a neighborhood liaison this week for us."

Being so close to the project, traffic and parking is a concern, but also the value of their homes.

“Is it gonna go up or down? What would happen to our long-term residents, particularly elderly and fixed-income residents, and how will it affect their ability to stay here in the neighborhood?" Walz asked.

The city says it has conducted a financial study, but it hasn't released any of it.

Jim Moran, former Alexandria mayor and congressman, explained how Youngkin's plea will be a tough sell to lawmakers in other parts of the commonwealth.

“They may feel as though it's diverting resources to Northern Virginia, which needs it the least, from their perspective," Moran said.

Democratic state Sen. Louise Lucas reflected that perspective on X, formerly known as Twitter, posting, "Anyone who thinks I am going to approve an arena in Northern Virginia using state tax dollars before we deliver on toll relief and for public schools in Hampton Roads must think I have dumb--- written on my forehead."