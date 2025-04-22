Purcellville vice mayor investigated for possible conflict of interest

A Virginia town was expected to vote Tuesday night to close its police department, but now the town council may be a vote short as the vice mayor is under investigation for a possible conflict of interest.

Vice Mayor Ben Nett worked for the Purcellville Police Department and was under internal investigation, according to town officials. He was fired April 4. On April 8, he and three other council members voted to eliminate the department to save the town money.

The Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney issued an advisory opinion outlining allegations Nett violated conflict of interest laws.

The prosecutor pointed out the town hired a consultant to review the police department and issue a report. The prosecutor said the vice mayor contacted the consultant to instruct them on what to include in the report, including an expectation that he be named the chief of police.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The prosecutor called the actions a “blatant conflict of interest” and said Nett “appears” to have violated state and local law.

The attorney general announced Tuesday a criminal investigation into Nett, who has not responded to News4’s multiple requests for comment.

The council members in favor of eliminating the town's police department say the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office would cover the town, but the sheriff says the town never formally initiated the process or even started the discussion of how that would work.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.