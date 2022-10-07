‘Protect Trans Students': Fairfax Co. LGBTQ Pride Rally Resists Youngkin's Proposed Policy

A group of Virginia students held an LGBTQ+ pride rally in support of transgender rights Thursday as the Fairfax County School Board voiced support for trans and gender-expansive students.

Nearly 100 people showed up to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would restrict the rights of transgender students. Some carried signs reading: “FCPS: Keep trans students safe” and “protect trans students.”

Youngkin's policy guidelines would require students to use bathrooms based on their sex at birth and use the name they were assigned at birth unless a parent approves the change. They also say no school employee or student can be compelled to refer to other students in a way that violates their “constitutionally protected rights.”

“All of these things are going to have a negative effect on the mental health and the health of LGBTQ students,” Ranger Balleisen, an organizer with the Pride Liberation Project, said.

Defenders of Youngkin’s policy say they give parents more say in their children’s lives. Opponents say they put transgender students at risk of being bullied, harassed or having sensitive information revealed to their guardians.

The Fairfax County School Board acknowledged concerns for how the policies could affect transgender youth, who are at higher risk of suicide, in a statement read at the meeting.

“Protecting, supporting, and affirming our transgender and gender-expansive students is critical to achieving a safe and respectful learning environment,” the statement read in part. “The work to do so in a holistically inclusive way continues, but we know that, from this commitment, we will not waiver.”

Here are Fairfax County Public Schools' current policies and resources for LGBTQ youth.

Parents who support Youngkin’s policies held a smaller counterdemonstration. One person held a sign reading, “Parents for Youngkin.”

“We’re in support of Gov. Youngkin’s trans model policies, which will give our daughters safety in the, you know, locker rooms and the bathrooms,” parent Stacy Langton said.

Youngkin said the final decision will be made by the Virginia Department of Education once the public comment period closes at the end of the month. Go here if you want to weigh in.

The Virginia Department of Education will review all comments before finalizing the guidelines.