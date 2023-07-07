A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to killing a young Marine is free just two years after the shooting, and prosecutors in Prince William County blame investigators for failing to turn over key evidence in time.

Kalin Robinson joined the Marines straight out of high school. At 25 years old, he was stationed at Quantico and was married with two children.

“I bragged about him all the time,” said his mother, Roslyn Robinson. “My son, he was a sergeant in the Marines.”

On March 25, 2021, Robinson was ambushed as he returned to his truck after a night out at the Babylon Café.

Horace Clark was charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot Robinson at the request of his roommate because Robinson had been with the man’s ex-girlfriend.

When the trial began June 5, Roslyn Robinson was assured prosecutors were confident of a conviction.

“We’re going after first-degree murder, you know, and I just knew it was going to happen because everything was right there,” she said.

But prosecutors said there were problems with some of the police evidence before the trial began. Midway through the trial, prosecutors say police suddenly mentioned a Ring camera video that had never been documented or turned over as required.

The defense attorney filed a motion to dismiss.

“The judge is getting frustrated, right, hearing over and over again the police department isn’t providing the information to us,” Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said. “We are getting frustrated with the police department not providing that information.”

Fearful the judge would agree to the dismissal the lead prosecutor in the case instead negotiated a plea agreement. Horace Clark entered an Alford plea, signing a document that reads, “… while I do not admit I committed the crime charged, I understand that evidence against me is sufficient for a conviction.”

The sentence allowed Clark to walk out of jail that day.

“They made a big mistake,” Robinson’s mother said. “They let a monster walk.”

“The late disclosures by the police department were inexcusable,” the lead prosecutor told the judge.

“Absolutely this is not something we wanted to do,” Ashworth said. “We wanted to prosecute him for first-degree murder. Our hands get tied when our partner agency doesn’t exactly cooperate and provide that information.”

In a statement, Prince William Count police said, “If there was a piece of evidence that was turned over late by the police department … you can trust it was not intentional and certainly does not seem like a good reason to plea out the case.”

“It is unfortunate the lead prosecutor in a partner agency felt the need in open court to attribute the decision to plea out a case to an alleged error by the police department,” the statement said.

The commonwealth’s attorney said top-level staff in her office and the police department have been meeting to examine what went wrong and make sure it never happens again.

“I’m still angry,” Roslyn Robinson said. “I’ve been angry for two years. I want justice for my son.”

The man who allegedly asked Clark to shoot the victim is serving time in another case. Robinson hopes he eventually will face charges in her son’s death.

Under the terms of his plea, Clark will be on supervised probation for the next three years.