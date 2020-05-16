Prince William Opens Coronavirus Testing to Everyone

Coronavirus tests will be available for everyone in Prince William County on Monday and Tuesday. The county announced Saturday there will be free walk-up and drive-up testing at two locations.

Residents in the community can go to Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge on Monday or Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a test.

The two-day testing is being provided by Prince William County government, Prince William Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories.

“Increasing testing in our community is a priority for the Board of County Supervisors,” said Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “We know it is very important to have a full understanding of the impact of the virus in the county, so that we can keep others healthy and work towards meeting the necessary health metrics for reopening.

Individuals who receive a test will be contacted by the Virginia Department of Health with their results by the end of the week, according to the announcement.