coronavirus

Prince William Opens Coronavirus Testing to Everyone

Tests will be made available to the public Monday and Tuesday

By Brianna Crummy

AP

Coronavirus tests will be available for everyone in Prince William County on Monday and Tuesday. The county announced Saturday there will be free walk-up and drive-up testing at two locations.

Residents in the community can go to Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge on Monday or Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a test.

The two-day testing is being provided by Prince William County government, Prince William Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY 7 hours ago

Prince William Police Ask For Help in Sexual Assault Investigation

Coronavirus in Virginia 16 hours ago

Couple Gets Lots of Love on What Should Have Been Their Wedding Weekend

“Increasing testing in our community is a priority for the Board of County Supervisors,” said Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “We know it is very important to have a full understanding of the impact of the virus in the county, so that we can keep others healthy and work towards meeting the necessary health metrics for reopening.

Individuals who receive a test will be contacted by the Virginia Department of Health with their results by the end of the week, according to the announcement.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNorthern VirginiaPRINCE WILLIAM COUNTYcoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us