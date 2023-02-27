Prince William County Public Schools Considers Installing Weapons Scanners

Prince William County Public Schools is considering some serious security upgrades, in which all middle and high school students would have to enter school through high-tech scanners designed to detect weapons.

​“We’re implementing a lot of different safety and security measures to keep everybody safe,” Vernon Bock, the COO of the school system, said on Monday at a meeting at Freedom High School.

That’s why students may have to soon say hello to the Evolve Express, a type of scanner seen at museums, amusement parks or major sporting events.

In the fall, the school system plans to bring the scanners to all 34 middle and high schools in a phased roll out.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Parents and students want to know when they come to school, they’re safe,” Bock said.

He elaborated on other upgrades, including the school district investing in better surveillance technology, uniformed security and school resource officers, and training.

Dozens of parents sat through the demo, and some expressed concerns that Prince William County Public Schools is missing the mark, since the scanners have no way to detect dangerous drugs like fentanyl.

Meanwhile, Dawn Whitaker said she’s pleased with what she saw. She has two seventh graders at home, and she‘s looking forward to breathing a little easier when she sends them to school next year.

“In a way, it’s hard to accept that we need these things, but we do need them, and I think that anytime we take steps that will deter things from happening, it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” she said.

Parents still have another chance to ask questions, this time at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.