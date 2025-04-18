Prince William County considers major redevelopment of Manassas Mall

Massive changes could be coming to Manassas Mall and the area around it.

Prince William County leaders are considering a plan to build new residential, commercial and park space around the mall, which could begin to reshape the rapidly growing Sudley Road corridor.

Changing consumer habits have drastically impacting shopping malls like Manassas Mall. But some residents say they rely on the mall's stores.

"I hope they make a bigger mall here," one woman told News4.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The renovated Manassas Mall would be positioned inside a new development that would add more than 1,000 apartments, 47,000 square feet of commercial building space and fresh corridors and parks.

The Prince William County Planning Commission will review the application and proposal Wednesday.

Alex Vanegas is the county’s assistant director for the current planning division.

"The development will create a true mixed-use community, blending the residential with the complimentary commercial which will provide additional clientele for the Manassas Mall," Vanegas said.

Many communities are doing something similar to what Alexandria recently did with the old Landmark Mall that became a much-needed medical campus.

Prince William County is growing and changing rapidly. To keep pace, Vanegas anticipates calculated change in the types of development the county attracts.

"The nation has dealt with sprawl over the past three or four decades, and this is an opportunity to create a sense of place where people can live, work and play," Vanegas said.

The project is still in its early stages, but if it moves forward, the new look of the Sudley Road corridor could come in a couple of years.