Powerball Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold in Virginia

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Virginia for Wednesday night's drawing, you might want to check it carefully. A ticket sold in the commonwealth didn't hit the big jackpot -- but it will net a cool $2 million for the ticket holder, according to Powerball's website.

There was no information immediately available on exactly where in Virginia that ticket was sold.

According to Powerball's website, that ticket buyer hit the Match 5 with a Power Play, but not the Powerball. The Power Play is an optional jackpot multiplier sold with tickets for an extra $1 per play -- meaning paying that extra dollar netted this winner an extra million bucks.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, and the Powerball was 14.

No one won the jackpot, which is now up to an estimated $640 million.