Powerball ticket bought in Ashburn wins $1 million

Check your pockets if you bought a lottery ticket in Northern Virginia this week. A Powerball ticket sold in Ashburn will net its buyer a cool $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 42870 Truro Parish Drive, according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.

That ticket matched five of the winning numbers for Thursday night's drawing: 10, 15, 21, 67 and 69, and missed only the Powerball number (3).

Whoever has the ticket should immediately sign the back of it to establish ownership, lottery officials advised. When ready to claim their prize, the winner should contact the Virginia Lottery. The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket will get a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

In addition to the Ashburn ticket, two others in the U.S. also also matched the first five numbers on Thursday night to win $1 million. No one hit all six numbers, which means the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing grows to an estimated $194 million, lottery officials said.