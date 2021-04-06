Power Outage Affects Thousands of Customers, Traffic Lights Near Dulles Airport

A power outage is affecting more than 24,000 Dominion Energy power customers Tuesday morning in Fairfax County near Dulles Airport.
Traffic lights could be dark in the impacted area, which includes neighborhoods along the Route 50 corridor, particularly east of the airport, west of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and south to Interstate 66, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.
By 6:20 a.m., 20,547 customers were without power, Dominion said. That was down from more than 24,000 customers earlier
Power could be restored between 7-10 a.m. Tuesday, Dominion Energy’s website said.
It’s unclear what caused the outages. Two areas reported the circuit out.
