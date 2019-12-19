Confederate monument

Police: Stonewall Jackson Statue Vandalized in Virginia

Police in Virginia say that two people have been arrested after a Confederate monument was vandalized in the city of Charlottesville

By Associated Press

"Stonewall" Jackson Monument in Charlottesville, Virginia
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Police in Virginia say that two people have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Confederate monument in the city of Charlottesville.

Charlottesville police spokesman Tyler Hawn said in an email that the arrests were made early Thursday morning at the statue of General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.

Hawn did not release the individuals' names but said more information will be released.

The city's Confederate statues have become the frequent target of vandalism in recent months. There is also a statue in the city of General Robert E. Lee.

The Lee statue in particular became a rallying point for white nationalists. When Charlottesville began its effort to remove the Lee statue, white nationalists flocked to the city in 2017 for a rally that turned violent and deadly.

Last month, police removed an unauthorized camera and apparent tripwire device from the vicinity of the Jackson statue. The Lee statue was also vandalized last month with graffiti that said "impeach Trump.''

