Police Shoot Man After Chase in Northern Virginia

A short chase ended with Herndon police in shooting a man Tuesday afternoon.
Officers say they pulled over three men in a stolen car at a shopping center in the 600 block of Dulles Park Court in Herndon, Virginia, shortly after 1 p.m. They took two men into custody, but police say the third man took off running.
An officer shot the man in the arm after police say he showed a weapon.
One woman captured part of the chase while making a TikTok video.
Here's how she described what she saw: "I hear someone scream, 'Stop, stop, stop!' Then I heard like four to five loud bangs. And I went out my window and that's when I saw a body go over the wall. And then I saw the police, you know, pointing at something. I of course didn't know what was happening."
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No officers were injured.