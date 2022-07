Fairfax County Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 1 and Huntington Avenue in the Alexandria section of the county, just south of the Capital Beltway.

The victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet provide a description of the vehicle that left the scene. Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives are investigating.