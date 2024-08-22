Missing Manassas Park mom's husband is person of interest in case, police say

As the search for a missing Northern Virginia mother intensifies, police say her husband is a person of interest in her disappearance and is not cooperating with authorities.

Although it's still an active investigation, 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt's husband is — and has been — a person of interest in her July 31 disappearance, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo said during a news conference Wednesday night.

Police executed a search warrant at the couple's Manassas Park home Wednesday evening. A heavy police presence was seen surrounding the home. Forensic investigators were inside the family's home on a cul-de-sac, taking pictures in what appears to be the master bedroom on the second floor.

About 9:30 p.m., Lugo said the search would likely take another 3-4 hours to complete. Police will make another statement when they get that report, he said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This was the 10th search warrant of the investigation. Police have conducted hundreds of interviews and received hundreds of leads, Lugo said.

Bhatt has been missing for three weeks. Her baby girl turned one year old Tuesday without her mother present.

When asked if Bhatt's husband is cooperating with police, Lugo responded, "No, he is not."

The search at Bhatt's home could be a significant development. Forensic investigators from Prince William County's police department were present at the search, apparently lending their abilities to Manassas Park police, who are the lead investigators on the disappearance.

Bhatt's friends and coworkers have said they were extremely concerned about her.

As Bhatt's daughter's first birthday came and went, her friends saw this as a time to kick up some renewed interest in her disappearance. Some of them met with the police chief Monday and said the disappearance was extremely uncharacteristic of her.

Bhatt's friends and coworkers turned out twice to search a park just a short distance from the home, but no trace of her was found.

Bhatt, a pediatric nurse at the UVA Prince William Medical Center, was last seen at her home by her husband on July 31, police have said.

Mamta Kafle Bhaat has been missing for 16 days now, and with search efforts for the pediatric nurse and mother intensifying, police have now released a timeline of when she was last seen. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

But it was her coworkers who requested a welfare check on Aug. 2, after she failed to show up for work. Officers went to the home and spoke to her husband, who at that time gave them additional information and said he didn't want to report her as missing.

Three days later, he contacted police and reported her missing.

However, her disappearance was not declared involuntary until Aug. 8. The pace has frustrated her friends.

A large crowd at Wednesday night's news conference grew heated while people demanded answers. Lugo gave his statement and then tried to leave, but he returned to the podium as people were yelling questions. Only then did he answer that Bhatt's husband is a person of interest.

Manassas Park police say her credit cards, bank statements and phone have showed no activity since her disappearance.

Bhatt's husband spoke to News4 very briefly last week, saying he was busy taking care of the couple's child, but he said he needed his wife to be home.