Police looking for driver who hit teen, caused scare at Alexandria middle school

Police are looking for the driver of a truck who hit a teenager, then drove near students at an Alexandria middle school on Wednesday, spurring a school resource officer to draw their weapon, police and school officials said.

A person driving a Penske truck first hit a 15-year-old about 3 p.m. at Montgomery and North Patrick Streets, then kept going, Alexandria police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Then, the truck driver continued around to the back of George Washington Middle School and nearly hit more children, according to police.

A school resource officer drew his gun to protect kids and stop the driver from coming closer, police said.

“As a result, the driver drove off and no other injuries occurred,” police said.

Some students witnessed the officer pulling out their weapon, the school said in a letter to parents. The weapon was not fired, officials said.

George Washington Middle School was put under a “secure the building status” for about 10 minutes out of an abundance of caution, which meant no one was allowed to enter or leave the building as normal activities continued inside, officials said.

No one at the school was injured, police said.

After-school intramurals and teacher-sponsored clubs were canceled.

Officers later found the empty truck at the Eisenhower Connector. No suspects are in custody, police said.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-4444.

Any student who needs support after witnessing the police activity is encouraged to reach out to a counselor, social worker, administrator or other trusted adult.

There’s also a crisis line that students can message (text CONNECT to 85511) or call (703-527-4077).