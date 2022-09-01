Shootout With Police in Prince William County Sends 2 to Hospital

Authorities are investigating an apparent shootout that involved officers Thursday night in Prince William County, Virginia.

Several law enforcement agencies were conducting an undercover operation at the time. Police are still piecing together what happened, but Prince William County police said shots were fired back and forth. Police said four officers opened fire and two people were hit by bullets.

No officers were injured.

The people who were shot were taken to a hospital. There's no word on their role in the incident or their conditions.

It happened in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court.

An outside agency will take over the investigation.