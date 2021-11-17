Northern Virginia

Hit-and-Run Driver Prevented Victim From Calling for Help in Virginia: Police

Keiry Beatriz Álvarez Contreras is now facing charges of felony homicide in the crash that killed 74-year-old José Pastor Manzanares, of Manassas Park

By Clara Garcia

NBC 5

A woman accused of fatally striking a 74-year-old man in Manassas, Virginia, and then fleeing the scene allegedly prevented the victim from calling for help right after the crash, police said in an update Wednesday. She now faces homicide charges. 

Keiry Beatriz Álvarez Contreras was originally charged Monday night with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license in the crash that killed José Pastor Manzanares, of Manassas Park. She is now also facing charges of felony homicide and preventing the summoning of emergency services.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Álvarez Contreras was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Centreville Road when she hit Manzanares, who was walking in the road, according to a preliminary investigation, Prince William County police said.

After the crash, Álvarez Contreras initially got out of her car and approached Manzanares, who laid injured on the street, authorities said Wednesday. But as he reached for his phone in an attempt to call for help, Álvarez Contreras allegedly took the phone and threw it, preventing him from making a call. Then she escaped the area, leaving Manzanares in the roadway, police said. 

Manzanares was eventually taken to a hospital, where he died.

Local

redistricting 2 hours ago

Prince George's County Council Approves Redistricting Over Residents' Protests

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Maryland Music Teacher Sexually Assaulted Girls During Private Lessons: Police

Álvarez Contreras was identified as the suspect after the striking car was located near Burlington Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Álvarez Contreras is now being held without bond.

Stay with NBC Washington on this developing story.  

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaVirginiaPRINCE WILLIAM COUNTYManassashit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us