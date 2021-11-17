Hit-and-Run Driver Prevented Victim From Calling for Help in Virginia: Police

A woman accused of fatally striking a 74-year-old man in Manassas, Virginia, and then fleeing the scene allegedly prevented the victim from calling for help right after the crash, police said in an update Wednesday. She now faces homicide charges.

Keiry Beatriz Álvarez Contreras was originally charged Monday night with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license in the crash that killed José Pastor Manzanares, of Manassas Park. She is now also facing charges of felony homicide and preventing the summoning of emergency services.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Álvarez Contreras was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Centreville Road when she hit Manzanares, who was walking in the road, according to a preliminary investigation, Prince William County police said.

*UPDATE: On Nov. 16, additional charges for the accused were sought in connection to the #fatal #pedestrian #crash that occurred in the area of Centreville Rd. & Conner Dr. in #Manassas on Nov. 15. where a 74-year-old man was killed. More info; pic.twitter.com/ZuIZRfaqrd — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) November 17, 2021

After the crash, Álvarez Contreras initially got out of her car and approached Manzanares, who laid injured on the street, authorities said Wednesday. But as he reached for his phone in an attempt to call for help, Álvarez Contreras allegedly took the phone and threw it, preventing him from making a call. Then she escaped the area, leaving Manzanares in the roadway, police said.

Manzanares was eventually taken to a hospital, where he died.

Álvarez Contreras was identified as the suspect after the striking car was located near Burlington Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Álvarez Contreras is now being held without bond.

Stay with NBC Washington on this developing story.