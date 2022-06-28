Richmond Highway

Police Arrest Suspect in Assault of Woman Who Died After Being Found at Fairfax County Bus Stop

Michelle Huntley, of Alexandria, died after she was found wounded at a bus stop on Richmond Highway, in the Mount Vernon area, police said

By NBCWashington Staff

fairfax county police car generic
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 63-year-old woman who was found at a bus stop in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, Virginia, with serious injuries from an assault, authorities say. 

Chante Antonio Jones, 32, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and held without bond, police said.

Michelle Huntley of Alexandria died more than a week after she was found wounded June 17, Fairfax County police said. 

Officers responded to the 7800 block of Richmond Highway (Route 1) just after midnight. A passerby reported seeing a woman with trauma to the upper body.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said she likely suffered blunt-force injuries. A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine her cause and manner of death, at which point charges could be amended, police said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, interviewed a number of people and canvassed the area, which has a number of homes and a shopping center. 

Monday afternoon an officer saw a man wearing clothing similar to that of a person of interest a block away from where Huntley was found, police said. Police determined Jones is a suspect and arrested him.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

fatal crash 58 mins ago

Virginia Man Charged With DUI in Crash That Killed 1, Injured 4

Michael Wardian 3 hours ago

Virginia Man Runs 3,000 Miles Cross Country

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. 

Huntley was the 12th homicide victim in the county so far this year, police said. At this time last year, 10 people had been killed.

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Richmond HighwayFairfax CountyRoute 1
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us