Police Arrest Suspect in Arlington BB Vandalism

Police arrested a suspect in a series of vandalism incidents in which windows of parked cars were shot out with a BB gun.

Arlington County police began investigating a destruction of property series last week.

Arlington resident Ellen Bartlett said a police officer broke the news Wednesday that the window of her Chevy was shot out overnight, and some of her neighbors were left with a similar mess.

“It’s ridiculous and it’s certainly stressful,” Bartlett said.

A total 54 cars were shot at and damaged by BBs around Arlington between Tuesday and Thursday, police said.

An officer saw a suspect Thursday evening, police said. The suspect drove to the 200 block of S. Glebe Road where officers took him into custody as he got out of his car. Police found a BB gun during a search of the vehicle.

Luis Tavares Sanchez Manuel, 37, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, is charged with 12 counts of destruction of property, police said. He is being held without bond.