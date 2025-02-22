Photographer offers free headshots to laid off federal employees

A professional photographer in Loudoun County, Virginia, is offering free headshots to laid off federal workers to help them find new jobs.

As a lifelong photographer with a recruiting background, Christy Bell sees the importance of the perfect photo firsthand. In the digital age, the right profile picture can be worth an interview.

“I want this person to say, ‘Hey, pay me the big bucks. Pay attention to me. I’m not just somebody, I’m the person you need,’” Bell said.

She said she’s booked about a dozen free appointments at her Purcellville studio, which usually go for about $300 to $500.

Originally, she was only going to offer them until Monday, but as word spread, she has lined up 30 more through March.

“They thought they were secure in a job with the government; they thought that they had a future planned,” Bell said. “They had benefits, they had hours, they had security. Now, they have nothing.”

“I just was shocked, to be honest,” said Marta Drzymala, a former Department of Energy employee.

She lost her job last week after almost two years at DOE. She got the email at 8:30 p.m.

“’Thank you for your service,’” Drzymala said. “Did not even include my name. Just a blank termination.”

“I just felt really betrayed to be honest,” she said.

Now, she’s left with a bunch of questions.

“When does my health insurance expire? When is my next dental appointment? How am I going to pay for the camps and kids’ tuition?” she said.

She booked an appointment with Bell next week.

“I really want to start over, get a fresh headshot,” Drzymala said. “You know, maybe this is an opportunity for me to start a new business.”

Bell hopes the headshots will help people like Drzymala face the future head on.

“We need to help one another,” she said.

Bell said she has a network of photographers and she’s looking for corporate partners to offer space or financial resources to help her expand and offer more free headshots.

