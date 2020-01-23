Woman Struck by Train at Court House Metro Station

A woman was struck by a train at the Court House Metro station in Arlington, Virginia, during the Thursday evening commute.
The woman appears to have had a medical emergency before falling off the platform, according to Metro Transit Police.
The woman has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern Virginia
Orange Line service was suspended for a time between the Clarendon and Foggy Bottom stations. Orange Line trains are now single-tracking at Court House.
Shuttle bus service has been requested.
Silver Line trains are operating between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston.