Someone was shot at a carnival at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, Friday evening, Prince William County police said.

The victim was airlifted from the scene, police said.

The victim’s age and injuries are unknown.

Police have secured the area.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge;#PWCPD is investigating a shooting at the carnival located at Gar-Field HS in Woodbridge. One victim with gunshot wound being flown out. Unknown age or nature of injuries at this time. Officers are on scene and the area is secure. More to come. pic.twitter.com/cDIB8MZ6FM — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) April 16, 2022

