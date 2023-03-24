Pedestrian Killed in Seven Corners Crash: Police

A woman hit by a vehicle while walking in Fairfax County Friday has died, police said.

The crash investigation is snarling traffic at Wilson Boulevard and John Marshall Drive in Seven Corners, Fairfax County Police said shortly after 7 a.m. Commuters are advised to use another route.

After the crash, the driver remained on the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, then pronounced dead, police said. Information on her identity was not immediately released.

Detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit are set to investigate.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.