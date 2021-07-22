Pedestrian crash

Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Grocery Store Parking Lot in Stafford County

By NBC Washington Staff

Someone who was walking in a grocery store parking lot in Stafford County was hit and killed Wednesday, officials say. 

A driver hit the victim, who was not immediately identified, outside the Lidl store at 1175 Warrenton Road, the sheriff said. 

The crash occurred at about 4:20 p.m. People in the area were told to expect a heavy law enforcement presence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. An investigation is underway. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

