Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Grocery Store Parking Lot in Stafford County

Someone who was walking in a grocery store parking lot in Stafford County was hit and killed Wednesday, officials say.

A driver hit the victim, who was not immediately identified, outside the Lidl store at 1175 Warrenton Road, the sheriff said.

The crash occurred at about 4:20 p.m. People in the area were told to expect a heavy law enforcement presence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. An investigation is underway.

