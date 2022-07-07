Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Car in Fairfax County

A pedestrian hit Wednesday night in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County has died.

Doris McPhail, 56, of Alexandria was struck by a vehicle on Richmond Highway near Huntington Avenue about 10:20 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

McPhail was crossing Richmond Highway outside of a crosswalk.

The driver did not stop but later called police and notified dispatchers of involvement in the crash.

Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors, investigators said.

The information will be presented to the commonwealth's attorney for possible charges.