fatal hit-and-run

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Car in Fairfax County

By NBCWashington Staff

Fairfax County fatal hit and run scene
NBCWashington

A pedestrian hit Wednesday night in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County has died.

Doris McPhail, 56, of Alexandria was struck by a vehicle on Richmond Highway near Huntington Avenue about 10:20 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

McPhail was crossing Richmond Highway outside of a crosswalk.

The driver did not stop but later called police and notified dispatchers of involvement in the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors, investigators said.

The information will be presented to the commonwealth's attorney for possible charges.

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

fatal hit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us