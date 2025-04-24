Parents express concerns over cellphone policy after West Potomac HS stabbing

Parents did not hold back their feelings wednesday after a stabbing at West potomac high school resulted in a 16-year-old being stabbed and listed in stable condition

Emotions were still high when parents told News4 that this type of situation is exactly why they believe kids should have access to their cellphones, even though they understand that they can be a distraction.

“I have never agreed with the cellphone policy anyway, and this is what she needs to have her phone,” said Cheryl Brewer, whose granddaughter witnessed the stabbing.

Cellphones in schools have been at the center of discussion for parents, students and staff inside Fairfax County public schools for the last year.

The school system’s current cellphone policy requires students to silence and put away their cell phones and accessories during instructional periods.

“I think this is the reason kids nowadays, in this day and age, they need their phones to be able to contact parents,” said parent Joanne Boyce.

Boyce said she didn’t hear about the stabbing for more than half an hour and that she could’ve learned sooner had her son had his cellphone.

“We didn’t get any kind of notification from the school for at least half an hour afterwards, which I understand their busy dealing with that, but parents need to know these things,” she said.

Parents also said after the stabbing, they believe all schools should have weapon detection systems, which are just starting to roll out at some Fairfax County schools.

This week, the school system rolled out weapons detection system devices in high schools.

The pilot program is set to deploy 15 devices to randomly selected schools or secondary schools.

“They were not in place at this school this morning but they were at another school in Fairfax County this morning,” said Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid.

“I think the community supports FCPS and their efforts to enhance community, and I know the police department does as well,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

News4 has learned that thomas edison high school had the weapons detector device installed Tuesday. The school district says one school per week will be randomly selected to have the devices installed, and it plans to expand the rollout next school year.