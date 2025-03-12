‘Over the line': Fairfax County police investigate racist, antisemitic graffiti

Fairfax County police are investigating racist and antisemitic graffiti spray painted near a school bus stop in Burke, Virginia.

The graffiti was discovered Wednesday morning on utility boxes and neighborhood signs at the corner of Burke Centre Parkway and Wheaton Drive.

“It’s just sad that people think that’s okay,” neighbor Taylor Dixon said.

Workers were out early covering up the graffiti up.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Community members told News4 they are not only stunned, but also angry about it.

“When you’re attacking religious freedoms, that’s when you’re stepping over the line,” neighbor Maria Rogers said.

A neighbor told News4 that the corner where the graffiti was found is a bus stop for kids in the neighborhood who discovered the harmful messages.

“I don’t know if people really understand the extent of when they put things like that on public places, especially in a small neighborhood,” Dixon said. “That’s the bus stop where the kids stand every morning.”

One of the community members placed sheets over the markings until they could be covered.

Neighbors and the homeowners association told News4 the nearby bus stop isn’t the only spot targeted. Several other places were tagged, as well.

Police have not confirmed which places were vandalized or details about potential suspects as of Wednesday.

Neighbors worry recent political tensions might have something to do with it.

“Things are kind of weird,” Dixon said. “Things are a lot of weird, but, you know, it's just kind of is unfortunate that the instability makes people feel empowered.”

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.