‘Our heart is broken': Missing student's parents believe she drowned

The parents of a college student who disappeared while on spring break in the Dominican Republic say authorities believe the 20-year-old drowned.

Sudiksha Konanki’s parents said she is believed to have drowned in Punta Cana after going missing on March 6 while on a trip with friends.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we are coming to the terms with the fact that our daughter has drowned. This is incredibly difficult for us to process,” Subbarayudu Konanki, her father, said in an emotional interview Tuesday afternoon. Konanki’s mother, Sreedevi Konanki, sobbed as he spoke.

“We kindly ask you to keep our daughter in your prayers,” Konanki’s father continued. “We still have two young children to care for, and they are at a very tender age. In light of this, we respectfully request some space, time and privacy to focus on healing us and helping our children recover as we try to move forward with our lives.”

Konanki was a premed student who was deeply loved, her father said.

"Our heart is broken," he said.

In a letter Monday, Konanki’s parents asked Dominican police to legally declare that she died.

“Initiating this process will allow our family to begin the grieving process and address matters related to her absence. While no declaration can truly ease our grief, we trust that this step will bring some closure and enable us to honor her memory,” the letter said.

The University of Pittsburgh student from Chantilly, Virginia, went to the beach with friends and two young men they had just met, police said. One of those men, Joshua Riibe, gave police a detailed account of that night. Dominican police say he is a witness, not a suspect, and has cooperated with investigators.

In a brief interview with NBC Washington on Tuesday, Konanki’s uncle said it’s been difficult for the family to see online speculation about their loved one’s disappearance.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has offered victim services to the Konanki family, a statement from the office said. They said the family believes she drowned.

“Sudiksha’s family has expressed their belief that she drowned. While a final decision to make such a declaration rests with authorities in the Dominican Republic, we will support the Konanki family in every way possible as we continue to review the evidence and information made available to us in the course of this investigation,” the office said.

Loudoun County officials concluded interviews with Riibe on Thursday.

Riibe is expected to appear in court Tuesday to request that he is released from Dominican custody, though he was not arrested or charged with any crime.

Residents of Riibe’s hometown, Rock Rapids, Iowa, expressed their support for him in a statement on Sunday.

“Josh has an unwavering devotion to his faith and a genuine kindness towards others. He exemplifies the values of compassion, respect, and integrity that are fundamental to our church and our community,” community members said in a statement distributed through the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Riibes are “well known and loved,” the message signed “Friends of the Joshua Riibe Family” said.

The sheriff’s office turned off the comments on their Facebook post sharing the message, as rumors and conspiracy theories circulate.

